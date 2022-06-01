Niagara Police release latest list of drivers charged with impaired driving

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of impaired drivers charged in the region.

Eight people were charged between May 23rd and the 29th.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

James D. BOWMAN-OBRIAN, 18yrs, Niagara Falls

Andrea L. HOWARD, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Johnathon R. GONDOSCH, 31yrs, St. Catharines

Jeffrey S. BROWN, 57yrs, Pickering

Jackson D. DAVIS, 38yrs, St. Catharines

Phillip R. LAMBIE, 52yrs, Fort Erie

Timothy J. VANYKEN, 32yrs, Fort Erie

Patrick M. MINER, 51yrs, Williamsville, New York