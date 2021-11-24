Niagara Police release latest list of people facing impaired driving charges

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing impaired driving charges in the region.

Between November 15 - 21, 2021, three people were charged.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Richard LOBAUGH, 47yrs, Kenmore, New York

Dawn L. ST ANGELO, 63yrs, Niagara Falls

Kevin J. NOBLE, 59yrs, Whitby