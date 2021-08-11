Niagara Police release more pictures of armed robbery suspect

Police have released more images of a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in Thorold.

Niagara Police continue to look for two suspects after the robbery at Gales Gas Bar at 157 Collier Road South just after midnight on Monday.

The suspects fled the area on foot prior to officer’s arrival with an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets.

No staff members or customers were hurt.

Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the two suspects.

The first suspect is white, medium build, with a grey baseball cap, grey mask, short sleeve button up shirt with red and blue stripes, grey pants and black and white Adidas running shoes.

The second suspect is also white with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a red bandana underneath, a black bandana covering his face and a long sleeve white shirt with blue stripes.

Anyone who may have closed circuit security cameras (residents or businesses), doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity between the period of 11:30am on August 8, 2021 and 1:00am on August 9, 2021.