Niagara Police release names of 12 people charged with impaired driving
12 people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between December 19th and January 1st.
Niagara Regional Police release the names of those charged to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Aaron D. DINGMAN, 37yrs, Kingston
Britny M. SPYKER, 32yrs, Welland
Jason CHARLONG, 43yrs, West Lincoln
Jake BALLAH, 22yrs, Fort Erie
Frank V. ZIMOLAG, 68yrs, Fort Erie
Andres PABLO SIMON, 26yrs, Fort Erie
David C. MAXFIELD, 32yrs, Niagara Falls
Stephen S. JACKSON, 31yrs, Welland
Stephen M. FARQUHARSON, 35yrs, Welland
Brandon R. BIRD, 27yrs, Niagara Falls
Abhijeet S. GAHALAN, 25yrs, Oshawa
Keenan T. MULRONEY, 35yrs, St. Catharines
