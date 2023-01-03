Niagara Police release names of 12 people charged with impaired driving

12 people have been charged with impaired driving in Niagara between December 19th and January 1st.

Niagara Regional Police release the names of those charged to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Aaron D. DINGMAN, 37yrs, Kingston

Britny M. SPYKER, 32yrs, Welland

Jason CHARLONG, 43yrs, West Lincoln

Jake BALLAH, 22yrs, Fort Erie

Frank V. ZIMOLAG, 68yrs, Fort Erie

Andres PABLO SIMON, 26yrs, Fort Erie

David C. MAXFIELD, 32yrs, Niagara Falls

Stephen S. JACKSON, 31yrs, Welland

Stephen M. FARQUHARSON, 35yrs, Welland

Brandon R. BIRD, 27yrs, Niagara Falls

Abhijeet S. GAHALAN, 25yrs, Oshawa

Keenan T. MULRONEY, 35yrs, St. Catharines