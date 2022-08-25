Niagara Police release names of 20 people facing impaired driving charges

20 people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged between August 8th and the 21st.

The NRP reports the names of drivers charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Susan J. SEMPLONIUS, 59yrs, Mississauga

Jeremy C. VANDAM, 39yrs, West Lincoln

Lori D. DAVIDSON, 39yrs, St. Catharines

Joshua C. BLAIR, 40yrs, Niagara Falls

Cydney J. JAMIESON-PYKE, 25yrs, St. Thomas

Cole S. PEARSON, 18yrs, St. Catharines

Denis F. LUBY, 29yrs, St. Catharines

Lorne J. ROBINSON, 37yrs, West Lincoln

Barry D. BOWES, 59yrs, Fort Erie

Shannon C. SUTTIE, 43yrs, Hamilton

Jason SETO, 55yrs, Niagara Falls

Jacob D. FLETT, 38yrs, Welland

Michael J. RAPSON, 25yrs, Copetown

Hannah M. WILLICK, 24yrs, Niagara Falls

Brett J. MURDOUGH, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Paul J. CABRAL, 58yrs, St. Catharines

Phong Van HO, 39yrs, Thorold

Cody G. VAUGHAN, 35yrs, Lindsay

Wayne W. SMITH, 58yrs, Niagara Falls

David G. QUARANTA, 50yrs, Niagara Falls