Niagara Police release names of 20 people facing impaired driving charges
20 people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged between August 8th and the 21st.
The NRP reports the names of drivers charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Susan J. SEMPLONIUS, 59yrs, Mississauga
Jeremy C. VANDAM, 39yrs, West Lincoln
Lori D. DAVIDSON, 39yrs, St. Catharines
Joshua C. BLAIR, 40yrs, Niagara Falls
Cydney J. JAMIESON-PYKE, 25yrs, St. Thomas
Cole S. PEARSON, 18yrs, St. Catharines
Denis F. LUBY, 29yrs, St. Catharines
Lorne J. ROBINSON, 37yrs, West Lincoln
Barry D. BOWES, 59yrs, Fort Erie
Shannon C. SUTTIE, 43yrs, Hamilton
Jason SETO, 55yrs, Niagara Falls
Jacob D. FLETT, 38yrs, Welland
Michael J. RAPSON, 25yrs, Copetown
Hannah M. WILLICK, 24yrs, Niagara Falls
Brett J. MURDOUGH, 28yrs, St. Catharines
Paul J. CABRAL, 58yrs, St. Catharines
Phong Van HO, 39yrs, Thorold
Cody G. VAUGHAN, 35yrs, Lindsay
Wayne W. SMITH, 58yrs, Niagara Falls
David G. QUARANTA, 50yrs, Niagara Falls