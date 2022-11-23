Niagara Police release names of 21 people charged with impaired driving
21 people are facing impaired driving charges.
Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between November 7th, 2022 and November 20th, 2022.
The police service releases the names of those charged to help stop impaired driving.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
William J. GRIST, 59yrs, Port Colborne
Muzzamil HUSSAIN, 32yrs, Brooklyn, New York
Brittany WISEMAN, 25yrs, St. Catharines
Michee K. NKULU, 21yrs, St. Catharines
Mark A. DOERR, 44yrs, Niagara Falls
Delaney S. GIBBS, 42yrs, Pelham
Marco A. MARAZITA, 28yrs, St. Catharines
Ryan J. VONK, 47yrs, Welland
John J. ZACHAR, 54yrs, Lincoln
Christian W. VAN HEZEWYK, 57yrs, Welland
Trystan D. HINKS, 24yrs, Port Colborne
Ja V. KOO, 32yrs, Palisades Park, New Jersey
Derek M. HOMER-HORAN, 29yrs, Welland
Madeleine CAUGHILL, 20yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Kevin D. EDWARDS, 43yrs, Niagara Falls
Daniel WONCH, 19yrs, Niagara Falls
Brock E. FAUGHT, 28yrs, St. Catharines
Alexander D. CUKIERSKI, 21yrs, St. Catharines
Stephanie L. FISCHER, 30yrs, St. Catharines
Hung P. NGUYEN, 28yrs, Hamilton
Stuart KELLY, 33yrs, Niagara Falls
