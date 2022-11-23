Niagara Police release names of 21 people charged with impaired driving

21 people are facing impaired driving charges.

Niagara Regional Police laid the charges between November 7th, 2022 and November 20th, 2022.

The police service releases the names of those charged to help stop impaired driving.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

William J. GRIST, 59yrs, Port Colborne

Muzzamil HUSSAIN, 32yrs, Brooklyn, New York

Brittany WISEMAN, 25yrs, St. Catharines

Michee K. NKULU, 21yrs, St. Catharines

Mark A. DOERR, 44yrs, Niagara Falls

Delaney S. GIBBS, 42yrs, Pelham

Marco A. MARAZITA, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Ryan J. VONK, 47yrs, Welland

John J. ZACHAR, 54yrs, Lincoln

Christian W. VAN HEZEWYK, 57yrs, Welland

Trystan D. HINKS, 24yrs, Port Colborne

Ja V. KOO, 32yrs, Palisades Park, New Jersey

Derek M. HOMER-HORAN, 29yrs, Welland

Madeleine CAUGHILL, 20yrs, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Kevin D. EDWARDS, 43yrs, Niagara Falls

Daniel WONCH, 19yrs, Niagara Falls

Brock E. FAUGHT, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Alexander D. CUKIERSKI, 21yrs, St. Catharines

Stephanie L. FISCHER, 30yrs, St. Catharines

Hung P. NGUYEN, 28yrs, Hamilton

Stuart KELLY, 33yrs, Niagara Falls