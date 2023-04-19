Niagara Police release photos of pedestrian hit incident in hopes of identifying driver and witness

Niagara Police are releasing pictures of an incident just before Christmas in hopes of finding the driver.

On the afternoon of December 22nd a woman in her 20's was hit by a taxi in St. Catharines in the area of Facer Street and Concord Ave.

Officers met with the woman in hospital where she was being treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the taxi stopped to help the woman, and another male witness also stopped to help.

Police are still looking to identify the driver who struck the woman and the witness who helped her.

The investigating officer has very recently obtained photos from the incident and is appealing for the public’s help in identifying the involved men and their respective vehicles.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009711.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.