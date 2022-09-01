Niagara Police remind everyone to stop at crosswalks as school set to return

Niagara Regional Police out with a reminder for drivers and cyclists.

NRP wanting everyone on the road to stop and yield at crosswalks.

Everyone must wait until everyone including the crossing guard have made it to the sidewalk.

Motorists can be charged up to $1,000 plus four demerit points for failing to yield.

There can also be an additional charge of careless driving for drivers that are aggressive or careless and put anyone at risk.

That charge can come with a fine up to $2,000, six demerit points, six months in jail, and having your licence suspended for up to two years.