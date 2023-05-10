Niagara Police running training exercises at Brock University tomorrow
Don't be surprised to see lots of police officers around Brock University tomorrow.
Niagara Regional Police officers will be on site conducting joint training exercises in and around Arnie Lowenberger Residence on Brock’s main campus.
"The Brock community can expect to see a heavy police presence on campus during the exercises."
Brock University is participating in Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs until Saturday.
The University will conduct a full-scale test of its Mass Notification System tonight.
The University will conduct its own emergency training exercise on Friday.
-
Help Kids Shine - April Jeffs
As part of the Help Kids Shine campaign, Tim Denis is joined by April Jeffs, the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission, to discuss what the campaign means to her.
-
Brenda Langendoen - Horse Sense For Kids
Tim Denis is joined by Brenda Langendoen, Executive Director for Horse Sense for Kids to discuss the upcoming Wild West Days fundraiser on June 10th.
-
Mat Siscoe - Mayor of St. Catharines
Mayor Mat Siscoe joins Tim Denis to discuss the uptick in public drug use and intercourse in the streets of downtown St. Catharines.