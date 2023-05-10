Niagara Police running training exercises at Brock University tomorrow

Don't be surprised to see lots of police officers around Brock University tomorrow.

Niagara Regional Police officers will be on site conducting joint training exercises in and around Arnie Lowenberger Residence on Brock’s main campus.

"The Brock community can expect to see a heavy police presence on campus during the exercises."

Brock University is participating in Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs until Saturday.

The University will conduct a full-scale test of its Mass Notification System tonight.

The University will conduct its own emergency training exercise on Friday.