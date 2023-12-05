Niagara Police say $300,000 worth of items were stolen from celebrity autograph business

Niagara Police now say $300,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a memorabilia store in Niagara Falls.

The robbery happened last week after suspects forced their way into Icon Autographs on Dorchester Road near Thorold Road, stealing items, and ransacking the store.

The store specializes in celebrity autographs.

At first, police said $100,000 worth of items were stolen, however that amount has now tripled.

Anyone with information, who may have been in the area, who may have video footage, dash cam footage, is asked to review their footage and contact lead detective Rootes at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009483.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.