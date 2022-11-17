Niagara Police say 45-year-old missing man has been located but not releasing any other details
Niagara Police say a missing Fort Erie man has been located.
45-year-old Michael Jackson was found yesterday, but police are not releasing any other details.
Police say out of respect for Jackson's family, no further information is being released.
