iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Police say 45-year-old missing man has been located but not releasing any other details


NRP-Cruiser

Niagara Police say a missing Fort Erie man has been located.

45-year-old Michael Jackson was found yesterday, but police are not releasing any other details.

Police say out of respect for Jackson's family, no further information is being released.

12

Latest Audio