Niagara Police say a 14 year old student is the source of concerning social media posts

Niagara Police have found the source of the concerning social media posts yesterday.

The NRP say a 14-year-old high school student admitted to publishing the post on Snapchat after hearing a rumour from a friend about an individual planning to stab students.

The friend, a 16-year-old high school student was also identified.

They alleged to have heard the unsubstantiated rumour.

The validity of the social media post continues to be unverified and no arrests have been made.

Detectives though will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that may further this investigation is encouraged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1023300.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.