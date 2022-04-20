Niagara Police say reports on social media about schools appear to be unsubstantiated
Niagara Regional Police say they are aware of reports circulating on social media about schools in the region.
Officials while detectives are investigating, the reports appear to be unsubstantiated.
They say there is no known threat to the public or student safety.
