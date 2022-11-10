Niagara Police say they uncovered shot gun and stolen property after break-and-enters in Fort Erie

Niagara Police say they have uncovered stolen property in Fort Erie while investigating break-and-enters in the town.

Officers started investigating three break-and-enters that happened in the overnight hours of November 2nd.

Two of the break and enters happened at cottages in the area of Dominion Road and Beachview Avenue and the other at the former Rose Seaton Public School on Emerick Avenue.

Two suspects were identified and police were able to uncover the alleged stolen property as well as a 12-gauge break action shotgun.

44-year-old Mark Haney, and 37-year-old Pamela Saxon of Fort Erie have been arrested and charged with Break and enter (3 counts), Possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, Careless storage of a firearm, and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009339.