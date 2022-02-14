Niagara Police search for a man after a gun point robbery in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police area trying to identify a man from a gun point robbery in Niagara Falls.

Around midnight on February 11th the Circle K Store on Ferry Street near Main Street was robbed.

The suspect pointed a silver gun at the teller demanding cash and then ran away.

Police say the suspect took cash and a number of lottery tickets.

The clerk was uninjured.

The suspect is described as male, 5 foot 9, wearing a full black face mask, a black winter coat with the hood over his head, black pants black ski gloves, and black garbage bags over his shoes.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact 2 District detectives at 905-688-4111, 1009994.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.