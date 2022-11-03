Niagara police search for a woman after an elderly woman in West Lincoln fell victim to scam

Niagara police are searching for a woman after an elderly woman in West Lincoln fell victim to a scam.

Police say the elderly woman received a phone call yesterday from someone that identified himself as Blair Walker.

The person said they were an officer with the RCMP and told her that her grandson was involved in an accident and was in police custody for drug charges.

The person on the phone said $10,000 was needed to facilitate her grandsons release.

The elderly woman then went to the bank, took out the money and waited.

A female suspect showed up at her house and took the money.

The suspect is described as white, 25 years old. She is 5'7" with a thin build, long black hair, and was wearing a short black dress and black jacket.

Detectives assigned to the Central Fraud Unit are appealing to members of the public for assistance.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1029487.