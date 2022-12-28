Niagara police search for man after a sexual assault at Niagara Falls arcade

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault at an arcade in Niagara Falls.

It happened at the arcade inside the Skylon tower at 8:12 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Officers say a female was exiting the washroom when she was approached from behind.

Police report that an interaction that constitutes sexual assault followed.

The woman sustained minor physical injuries and has been released from hospital.

NRP are searching for a white man, 20-30 years old.

He was clean shaven and was wearing a black baseball hat, black winter jacket, green hoodie, and black pants.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009311.