Niagara police search for missing 37 year old woman

Niagara police are searching for a missing 37 year old woman.

Lauren McCollum was last seen May 14 in the area of Rice Road and Merritt Road in Welland.

That is when she left a family home with a friend.

Lauren lives primarily in Welland but is known to move around the region but usually checks in with her family.

They have not heard from her in over two months.

Lauren is white, 5'4", roughly 140 pounds with should length dark blonde hair, with her nose pierced.

Police and family are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009395.

