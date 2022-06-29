Niagara Police search for suspect after armed robberies in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are searching for a suspect after a pair of armed robberies in Niagara Falls.

The robberies happened early this morning (June 29th) within 30 minutes of each other.

The first happened at a gas station near Drummond Road and McLeod Road at 4:50 a.m.

The second at 5:15 a.m. at a station near Thorold Stone Road and Dorchester Road.

Officials say a suspect entered both gas stations with a handgun and stole cash and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is a white man, 35 to 45 years old.

He has blonde hair in a bun with the sides shaved.

He was wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark sweatpants, and black boots.

If you see the suspect you are being told not to approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009494.