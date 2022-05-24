Niagara police search for suspect after robbery in Ridgeway

Niagara Police are searching for a man after a store robbery in Ridgeway on Sunday.

At about 5:00 p.m. a man went into the Red Apple Bargain Store on Ridgeway Road and Rebstock Road and demanded cash.

The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on a bike.

The man is described at white, 6 foot 2, with a slender build.

He was wearing dark clothes with a dark baseball hat and a dark bandana covering his face.

The suspect was scene fleeing the scene southbound on Ridgeway Road on a white bicycle while wearing a backpack full of items.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009339.