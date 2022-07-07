Niagara police search for suspect in fraud investigation

Niagara Police are looking for help identifying a woman involved in a fraud investigation.

She is described as black, 35 to 45 years old, with black hair in a bun.

The suspect also has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Police have released new images of the suspect and her car.

The woman is wanted in connection to an investigation where an elderly woman was deceived into believing her grandson had been arrested by the RCMP.

She is also linked to another eight complaints that have come in to police for similar fraud allegations.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge #1009004.