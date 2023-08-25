Niagara police search for suspect that used ATV to steal a flatbed trailer

Niagara police are searching for a suspect that used an ATV to steal a flatbed trailer.

Back on August 3rd a suspect broke into a commercial property on Hiscott Street near Scott Street in St. Catharines.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) stealing the flatbed from the gated compound.

The trailer is described as a black 2017 Advantage landscape flatbed worth roughly $8,000 dollars.

Police are trying to identify the suspect that was riding a red ATV and wearing a blue jacket and a grey helmet.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their surveillance footage from around 2:50 a.m. August 3rd and report anything suspicious to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009782.