Niagara Police search for suspects after a woman held at knifepoint

Niagara Police are looking for suspects after a woman was held at knife point in her own home.

It happened February 5th at a home in the area of Tara Crescent and Commerford Street in Thorold.

The victim answered her door when a group of men pushed themselves inside and held a knife to her throat.

The woman did not suffer any injuries and police were able to identify and arrest one suspect.

26 year old Zachary Durant is facing charges that include Forcible Confinement, Assault with a Weapon, Break and Enter Dwelling House, Uttering Threats, and Pointing a Firearm.

Police believe it was a targeted attack but they are looking for an unknown number of other suspects.

Anyone with information, who may have been in the area or who may have video surveillance is asked to contact Detective Constable Gordon at 905-688-4111, ext. 1008429 or Crime Stoppers with further information.