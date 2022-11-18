Niagara police searching for 44 missing golf carts in Lincoln

Niagara police are searching for 44 missing golf carts in Lincoln.

The carts were stolen from Rockway Glen Estate Golf Course during the overnight hours on November 14 to 15.

In total the carts are worth $440,000.

Police believe the carts were driven 2km across the course, through a cut fence, and down a vineyard service road to a transport vehicle.

That vehicle would have been in the area of Ellis Avenue and Eleventh Street.

Police are asking residents in the area to check any camera footage they may have.

They are looking for any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. on November 14th to 6:00 a.m. November 15th.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.

