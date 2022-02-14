Niagara Police searching for 46 year old woman from Niagara Falls
Niagara Police are searching for a missing woman from Niagara Falls.
46 year old Cara Stephens has not been heard from in nearly two weeks.
Officers went to her home near Ontario Avenue and Morrision Street but she was not home and her car, a 2011 grey Mazda Licence plate CRRB 325, is also gone.
Cara is 5'6', 119 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Family and police are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who may have information as to Stephens' location, or who may have spotted her car, are asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.
Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
-
Dr Mustafa Hirji COVID UPDATE FEB 14Removing Ontario's vaccine passport system? What about booster efficacy? Our local covid case numbers are now the lowest than they have been in some time.
-
AM roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Ruth UnrauAM roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Ruth Unrau
-
view from the drive thru - Valentines Day TropesHappy February 14!