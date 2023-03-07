Niagara police searching for a man impersonating a police officer in Niagara Falls
Niagara police are searching for a man impersonating a police officer in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Regional Police say a man driving a black vehicle allegedly turned on emergency lights and pulled over a vehicle on Drummond Road.
Police say the incident happened on March 6th, at 6:20 p.m. near Prospect Street.
The suspect approached the vehicle and gave the impression he was a police officer but when the complainant asked for his name and badge number the suspect fled the area.
The suspect is described as white with tan skin, 20 to 30 years old. Roughly 5'11" with a small patch of facial hair under his bottom lip.
He was wearing a black toque with a Canadian flag on it, a dark jacket with a name tag, and had a duty belt with handcuffs and a baton.
Detectives are asking any residents and businesses and motorists with camera footage to review the tape and report any relative information.
Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this traffic stop.
The lead detective can be reached by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009346.
