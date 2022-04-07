iHeartRadio
Niagara police have found a missing 14 year old girl in Fort Erie

Niagara Police say that 14 year old  Alyssa Lang has been found.

NRP say she was located this morning and she is safe.

The NRPS would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.

 

