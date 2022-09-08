Niagara police searching for missing 42 year old woman

Niagara police are searching for a missing woman.

NRP believe 42 year old Amanda Young lives a transient lifestyle and may be in Niagara or Greater Toronto Area.

She is described as white, approximately 80 pounds, with a thin build and brown hair.

Both the police and Amanda's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Amanda is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.