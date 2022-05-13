Niagara police searching for missing Welland woman

Niagara Police are searching for a missing Welland woman.

39 year old Roxanne Marie Latham has been missing since April 28th.

She had been living in Welland but is also known to stay in the area of Geneva Street and Gale Crescent in St. Catharines.

Family have notified police that she may have been struck by a car on April 27th while walking.

The incident was not reported to police but she was seen leaving the area with minor injuries.

Roxanne is described as 5'2, 100 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of a heart on her left hand and Winnie the Pooh on her left forearm.

The police and Roxanne's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen her or know her location are asked to contact Niagara Regional Police "dispatch" or detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009318.