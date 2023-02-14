Niagara police searching for pair of suspects after U-Haul van stolen in Grimsby

Niagara police are searching for a pair of suspects after a U-Haul van was stolen in Grimsby.

NRP say the vehicle was taken from a business in the area of Roberts Road and South Service Road on February 10th.

The investigation determined that a male suspect used a sledgehammer to open a lockbox with keys inside.

The man then drove away in the white, 2022 GMC, Savanna Cargo Van.

It has an Arizona licence plat # AL68425 and a large $19.99 ad on the side of the vehicle.

The man is described as white, mid to late 20's, roughly 6 feet tall with a skinny build.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark/grey track pants and white Adidas shoes.

The woman is described as white, 5'7", with a skinny build and long hair.

She was wearing dark tights and a full-length puffy jacket that went down below her knees.

Police say the incident is similar to a December 2022 theft investigation of a U-Haul van in Niagara Falls and a recent similar theft in Hamilton.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.