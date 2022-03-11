Niagara Police see gas and dash crimes jump as prices peak

Gas and dash crimes are on the rise in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police are reporting a major jump in the number of people filling their gas tank and driving away, as the price of gas rises to new highs.

Between January 1st and March 8th of last year, the NRP investigated 40 gas and dash thefts, however this year during that same time period, there were 108 thefts reported.

Police are encouraging business operators to use prepay features.

Gas prices are expected to drop another 6 cents tomorrow in Niagara, making a litre of regular 1.69.