Niagara Police Services Board appoints new chief of police

The Niagara regional police have just announced they've selected a new chief of police.

Jen Lawson, Chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara Police Services Board, announced today that the Board has selected Bill Fordy as the new Chief of Police for the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Bill Fordy is currently the Deputy Chief of Police, Support Services, with the NRPS.

"It is truly an honour and privilege, and I am humbled to become the Chief of the Niagara Regional Police Service. In that capacity, I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the great professional and sworn members of the NRPS, as we all work together with the communities we serve,” stated Chief-Designate Fordy.

Chief-Designate Bill Fordy is a 35-year policing veteran.

He will begin his role as Chief of the NRPS effective February 1st.