Niagara Police set up RIDE spot checks near St. Catharines beaches after complaints from residents

Police set up a RIDE spot check in St. Catharines near Sunset Beach, stopping over 400 vehicles.

Niagara Regional Police were set up between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Friday, on Arthur Street after police received numerous complaints from local residents over impaired drivers.

A total of 15 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

As a result one driver provided a sample that resulted in an “Alert” and subsequently had their licence suspended for a period of three days.

Police also attended Lakeport Rd. near Port Dalhousie and stopped another 100 vehicles.

A total of five drivers were requested to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

Each one provided a sample that was within the acceptable range.

The Niagara Regional Police Service remain committed to reducing impaired driving offences through education and the apprehension of offenders through enforcement programs like R.I.D.E. Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing deaths in Canada.