Niagara police still searching 27 years later for missing woman

Niagara Regional Police are still searching for a woman 27 years after she went missing.

Audrey Desjardins was last seen back on October 3rd of 1996.

She was driving her red 1985 Ford Crown Victoria at the time and has not been seen since.

At the time Audrey was 43, she would now be 71 years old.

At the time she went missing she was described as white, " 5'3 in height, 115 lbs. slender build. With long, straight blonde hair (dyed), and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, blue jeans. salmon coloured sweatshirt, with black running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009427.