Niagara police still searching for a missing Thorold man

Niagara Police are once again asking for the public help as they continue to search for a missing Thorold man.

29 year old Nicolas Adamson went missing back on March 17th.

He was last seen in the early morning hours near the Moose & Goose in Thorold.

He is described as white, 5 foot 10, 140 pounds....we have a picture on our website.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with a collar.

Detectives are requesting the public within the south end of St. Catharines (Merritton) and Thorold to check their properties, out buildings, and sheds for any sign that Nicholas may have been in the area.

Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111 extension 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.