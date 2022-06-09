The disapperance of a 58-yr-old Niagara man now handed over to homicide unit

Almost one year after a man went missing from Niagara-on-the-Lake, police continue to search for him and say there are 'suspicious circumstances' in his disappearance.

58-year-old Darren Werner has been missing since September 16th, 2021.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is appealing to the public for any information in Werner's disappearance.

Werner was last seen around 9 a.m. on Sept. 16th in the area of his family home on Townline Rd. in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Once witness reported that they saw him getting into an unknown vehicle.

NRP Detective Sgt. Richard Gauthier said the case didn't seem right from the beginning since his car was left behind and his dog, which he often traveled with.

Werner lived at his home on Townline Rd. and his children are very concerned for his welfare.

“This investigation remains a suspicious missing persons case which is being investigated by detectives with the homicide unit partly due to the length of time Mr. Werner has been unaccounted for. We are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688 - 4111, dial option 3, extension 1009451.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.