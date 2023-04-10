Niagara Police stop 300 vehicles in Good Friday RIDE spot check

Niagara Police stopped 300 vehicles in a Good Friday RIDE program looking for impaired drivers.

The spot check was set up on Burleigh Hill Drive at Dalecrest Avenue.

In total, 12 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

One driver was determined to be in the “Alert” range for alcohol, and had their licence suspended for three days.

11 tickets were issued to drivers throughout the evening for offences under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

A small quantity of cannabis was seized and a ticket under the Ontario Cannabis Control Act was issued.

"Impaired driving remains the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada."