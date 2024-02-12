Niagara police stop 400 vehicles during R.I.D.E stops this weekend.

One driver has had their licence suspended following weekend roadside inspections in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police say they stopped roughly 400 vehicles on Saturday in Port Colborne and St. Catharines.

In total, 25 drivers submitted a breath sample while one resulted in an "alert" and had their licence suspended for three days.

Police say they also issued several tickets for other infractions including two drivers that were charged with not having a licence.