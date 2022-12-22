Niagara Police stop 400 vehicles in RIDE checks in St. Catharines and Fort Erie

Niagara Regional Police set up RIDE spot checks in St. Catharines and Fort Erie last night.

Throughout the night, officers stopped approximately 400 vehicles looking for impaired drivers.

18 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

One driver provided a sample which resulted in a “Fail” and was subsequently arrested.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, as well as having their licence suspended for 90 days.

One other driver had provided a sample resulting in an “Alert” and subsequently had their licence suspended for 3 days.

Several tickets were also handed out, including one driver who was charged with having care or control of their vehicle with cannabis readily available.