Niagara Police stop 600 vehicles in RIDE spot checks in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls

Niagara Police were out over the weekend looking for impaired drivers in R.I.D.E check points.

On Friday night, officers stopped over 600 vehicles in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

In total, 13 drivers were required to provide a breath sample, one driver failed the test and was arrested.

Two other drivers produced an 'alert' on the breath test and had their licences suspended for 3 days.

Several tickets were also handed out, including one driver who attempted to avoid the R.I.D.E. spot check.

When officers pulled over that vehicle, police found the driver had a suspended licence and did not have insurance.

"The Niagara Regional Police Service remains committed to reducing impaired driving offences through education and the apprehension of offender’s through of enforcement programs like R.I.D.E."

Impaired driving remains the leading criminal offence causing death in Canada.