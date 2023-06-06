Niagara Police take unprecedented step of confirming suicide over Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are taking the unusual step of confirming a suicide following misinformation being spread about an incident last Thursday.

Police were called to the Niagara River above the brink of Niagara Falls on June 1st at 3 p.m. to a report of a person entering the water.

The body has not been recovered.

Since then police and the person's family have learned that “Go Fund Me” profiles have been created without the family's consent.

Niagara Police say while they don't normally disclose information on suicides, they are taking the unprecedented step of confirming that it was a suicide due to misinformation surrounding the incident.

Police say foul play is not suspected and they have confirmed it was a suicide.

The family of the missing person is aware, and have decided not to release the person's identity.

If you are in crisis, or know someone

who may be in crisis please call:

Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST)

1–866–550–5205 (adults)

Pathstone Mental Health 24-hr Crisis Line

1–800–263–4944 (youth)