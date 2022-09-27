Niagara Police to release details on 'Project Gateway' Thursday

Details on a major investigation in Niagara called 'Project Gateway' are expected to be released on Thursday.

Investigators from Niagara Regional Police, Peel, and the Hamilton-Niagara Detachment of the RCMP, started the investigation in the fall of 2021.

Officials say the investigation wrapped up a few weeks ago, and involved 12 search warrants, 175 police officers, and immigration officers.

Several people have been arrested, 120 charges laid, and police seized a large quantity of coke and cannabis.

The NRP will release more details on the operation on Thursday.