Niagara Police trying to ID man's body found at power station

Niagara Regional Police will be releasing more details about human remains found at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station a few years ago.

The news conference is slated for Thursday as officers provide details of the unidentified remains found by employees of the power station on the Niagara Parkway in Niagara-on-the-Lake on December 11th, 2019.

With the assistance of OPP, a forensic artist has completed a 3D facial approximation of the person.

The NRPS will be appealing to the public for information in hopes of identifying the deceased man.