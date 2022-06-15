Niagara Police use CCTV in downtown St. Catharines to arrest man accused of destroying store windows

A man has been arrested after two downtown stores in St. Catharines had their front windows destroyed.

Police were called to a business on St. Paul Street near James Street yesterday morning after the store's glass door and window had been shattered.

Small holes in the glass were found, and damage was estimated at $2500.

The investigating officer worked with Niagara Police's Real Time Operations Centre, which has cameras in the downtown core and other areas of the city.

Officers were able to see a suspect use a slingshot and a metal 'BB' and shoot the front of the business, breaking the glass.

Police were able to ID a suspect.

31-year-old Matthew Dean Bodo of St. Catharines has been arrested.

Officers say they were able to tie the suspect to a similar case on June 10th.

Bodo has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5000.

He has been released with a future court date of September 2, 2022.