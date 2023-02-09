Niagara Police use Service Dog Maverick to clear Walmart in Welland after bomb threat

Niagara Police are looking for the person who called in a fake bomb threat to the Welland Walmart last night.

Store employees called 911 at 8:45 last night after they received a call that there was a bomb inside the store.

Officers arrived on scene and helped staff evacuate customers.

Police Service Dog, Maverick, who is trained in explosive detection conducted a sweep of the premise, along with officers, concluding there were no explosives inside the store.

At 9:44 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.