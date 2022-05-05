iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara police wait for ID of body found in Port Dalhousie

nrp badge

We are waiting for more information from officials after a body was found in the water in Port Dalhousie yesterday.

The body was spotted by hydro one workers near the Heywood Generating Station.

Niagara police say the coroner is working on a post mortem and trying to identify the body.

There is no confirmation from officials whether it is a male or female.

12

Latest Audio