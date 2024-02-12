Niagara Police warn of increase in auto thefts in west Niagara

A warning from Niagara Regional Police that auto thefts are up in West Niagara.

Since late January, officers have responded to 14 incidents of stolen vehicles in the area.

Four vehicles were left unlocked, with the keys in the vehicle, along with valuables including wallets and purses.

Police say other vehicles may have been targeted by an organized criminal group, which is known to go after specific SUVs, trucks, and luxury vehicles.

On January 29th alone, three Ford F150 pick-up trucks were stolen.

