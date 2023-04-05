Niagara police warn of increase in scam activity

Niagara Regional Police are alerting the public that they are seeing an increase in interest rate and employment scams.

The interest rate scam involves a victim receiving a contact on WhatsApp that asks them to join a group called "Global E-Commerce".

The victim is then directed to a website where they are asked to invest in an account that promises a significant return for their money.

The employment scam involves the victim responding to a fake employment opportunity.

The suspect tells them they have the job and sends an e-transfer after the victim does a couple trivial tasks.

The suspect then tells the victim they have to pay the "employer" an administration fee to continue.

In both cases once the victim sends money all communication breaks off.

Niagara police are asking the public to be cautious of any transaction that asks for money up front.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.