Niagara police warn owners of Toyota Highlanders of several thefts over last 24hrs

If you have a Toyota Highlander, you may want to keep a close eye on it.

Niagara Police say they have received several reports of Toyota Highlanders being stolen from residential driveways over the last 24hrs.

Four have been stolen from Welland and one from Pelham.

In some cases, the vehicles were left locked, and the keys were inside the home.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact 3 District detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009221.

Members of the public who own Toyota Highlanders should consider a personalized GPS tracker for their vehicle, parking the vehicle in a well lit, busy area with good video camera surveillance, and motion lighting.

Officials also say using a blocking pouch prevents remote access to your key fob, and turning off keyless entry.