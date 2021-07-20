Niagara Police warning of scam using the force's phone number

Niagara Regional Police are warning residents about a scammer who is using the force's actual phone number.

Police say the scam involves a person calling you with the NRP's number - 905-688-4111 - falsely identifying themselves as an officer and telling you there is an issue with your social insurance number.

In one case, a victim paid $600 worth of Bitcoin to avoid 'arrest.'

The NRP is reminding residents that the NRP will not contact you via an automated call and then demand payment in Bitcoin, cash or gift cards.

If you are unsure of the validity of the caller ask for their details (badge / ID number, full name and incident number) and then follow up on your own.

Police say scammers can hide their real phone number and display whatever phone number they choose.

Click here for crime prevention tips.